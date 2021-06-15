Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Three persons, including two women were arrested on Sunday night from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor for thrashing a man who had entered a public school in Akbarabad purportedly to molest the woman.

The man later succumbed while being taken to a hospital by the police who arrived at the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat, Sanjay Kumar told ANI that on Monday night, the deceased, Jitender had allegedly attempted to enter the school when two of its teachers, along with another person, locked him in a room and beat him up with eucalyptus sticks.

The deceased's father alleges that the victim had an old dispute with the woman. "The woman had an old dispute with my son. He was out on bail and had gone to the school to ask for dues for the work he did as labourer before he was jailed. He was on his way to get medicines with his mother when this happened. We've filed a police complaint", he told ANI.

An FIR under the SC/ST Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)

