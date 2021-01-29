New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Three crore families have been connected with piped water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission so far, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

In his address to the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament, the President said B R Ambedkar was not only the principal architect of the Indian Constitution but also guided the development of the country's water policy.

"Water is Wealth. Water being the wealth of the people and its distribution being uncertain, the correct approach is not to complain against nature but to conserve water," the President said quoting Ambedkar.

He said drawing inspiration from Ambedkar, the government is working on the ambitious scheme of 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

"Besides delivering water to every household (Har Ghar Jal), work on water conservation is also progressing at a rapid pace. I am happy to say that under this scheme, 3 crore families have been connected with piped water supply so far," he said.

"Under this scheme, water connection is being provided on priority to brothers and sisters belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as other deprived sections of the society," he added.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped drinking water to all rural households by 2024.

