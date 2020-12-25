Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 25 (PTI) Braving the cold weather, a large number of devotees on Friday paid homage to the two younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on the opening day of the annual 'Shaheedi Jor Mela'.

Devotees also took a holy dip in the sacred tank adjacent to the gurdwara on the occasion.

Dewans were organised in gurdwaras where Sikh preachers, ragis, and dhadi jathas sung devotional songs, and gave accounts of Sikh history.

Langars (community kitchens) were also set up on the occasion for the devotees by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The three-day Jor Mela is held in the sacred memory of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- who were buried alive in a brick wall here.

