New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A three-day workshop on transgender healthcare titled 'Advanced Gender Affirmative Care' began on Tuesday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The association is being conducted in collaboration with the Association for Transgender Health in India (ATHI) and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

Also Read | Bihar Bomb Blast: Six Children Sustain Injuries in Bomb Explosion in Begusarai (Watch Video).

The theme of the workshop is 'Addressing felt-need for training and capacity building of care providers'.

The conference was attended and inaugurated by Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: 18% Candidates in Five State Vidhan Sabha Polls Have Criminal Record, 29% 'Crorepatis', Says ADR Report.

"These courses are being conducted with the help of a certified faculty of internationally renowned trainers and professionals in Transgender Health from the Global Education Institute (GEI) of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the University of Colorado, USA, assisted by domain experts from the Indian Professional Association for Transgender Health (IPATH)," a press release said.

The Advanced Gender Affirmative Medical Care Workshop is being held for doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

"This workshop is a pivotal step forward in equipping healthcare professionals with advanced skills to cater to the unique needs of transgender and gender-diverse individuals. Recognizing the integral role of mental health in transgender care, the Advanced Gender Affirmative Care Mental Health Workshop takes a deep dive into advanced strategies and practices to enhance the mental well-being of the transgender community," the press release said.

A Live Surgery Workshop: A Landmark in Transgender Medicine: Undoubtedly, the highlight of the workshop is the groundbreaking Live Surgery Workshop, a first-of-its-kind in India.

This workshop, conducted by internationally renowned surgeons Dr Marci Bowers, Dr Jennifer Hyer, and Dr Alex Laugani, along with Dr Maneesh Singhal, Dr Shashank Chauhan and Dr Shivangi Saha from the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi brings together a distinguished panel of Indian surgeons in the field of transgender medicine.

"It is a unique opportunity for professionals to witness and learn from experts at the forefront of transgender surgical interventions which includes the entire plethora of gender-affirmative surgeries including what is commonly known as the top surgery, bottom surgery, facial surgery and tracheal shave surgery," the press release said.

The workshop will also have a plenary talk by Dr Marci Bowers on 'The Evolution of Transgender Surgery Through the Ages'.

"This event is the first of its kind in this subspeciality and has become a pioneering event in Transgender Healthcare Management as we set out to reconnect with our rich cultural heritage and reclaim our position as leaders of diversity inclusion," the press release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)