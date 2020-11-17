Ghaziabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Three persons died when a truck rammed into a passenger vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Seven members of a family were going to their native village in Bijnor district from Gurgaon when the accident occurred around 1 am on the Ganga Canal Road in Niwari area. The SUV got mangled, while the truck veered off the road and overturned, an officer said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Muradnagar where Altaf (35), his wife Zeenat (32) and car driver Naseem were declared 'brought dead', Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Three persons are undergoing treatment, while two others were discharged after first aid. The truck driver fled away from the spot while the conductor is also getting treated. The truck was seized and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI

