Gumla, Jul 5 (PTI) Three persons from Chhattisgarh were arrested with fake currency notes in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested during a vehicle checking drive in the Raidih police station area.

"A total of 260 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered from their possession," SP Haris Bin Zaman said.

The accused were identified as Sughram Yadav, 52, Goswami Chouhan, 42, and Dilip Kumar, 28.

