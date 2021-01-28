Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl at Chhawani area of Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

According to police, the incident took place when the girl went out of the house to attend nature's call.

"The three accused was arrested today evening, The girl has been sent for medical examination," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Basti, Hemraj Meena, said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

