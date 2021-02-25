Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) A school principal, a librarian and a local revenue officer were arrested in separate incidents while taking bribes on Wednesday in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused Rajesh Meena posted as principal of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Raotada of Karauli district and librarian Dharam Singh Meena had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe to give construction work completion certificate to the complainant.

The duo was arrested taking Rs 30,000 cash and Rs 70,000 in cheque, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

In another action, a local revenue officer posted at Sunari of Sawai Madhopur district was arrested taking bribe of Rs 2,000 in lieu of a land-related matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)