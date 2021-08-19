New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A bank official and his two associates have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged case of cheating wherein former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh was allegedly duped of Rs 200 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered on August 7 after Aditi Singh claimed that she received a call in June last year from a man posing as a senior official of the law ministry who offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money, police said.

Shivinder Mohan Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019.

According to police, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases including the Election Commission bribery case, made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

Police had also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison along with two senior officials of Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar.

During the course of investigation, police found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in the dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash and the three were subsequently arrested, a senior official said.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police is probing the case.

R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) said, "Accused Chandrasekhar's associates revealed that they were helped by Rohini jail officials. An assistant jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent of Rohini Jail were found involved in the racket and they have admitted to have helped the accused."

The two jail officials were also arrested, police said.

