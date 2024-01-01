Palghar, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a 30-year-old relative following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Zari area of Talasari taluka when the victim was riding pillion on a motorcycle along with his two cousins, aged 23 and 31.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Kills Six-Year-Old Boy for Resisting Sexual Assault in Prayagraj, Arrested.

A dispute arose when the victim questioned the two-wheeler being driven on a high speed. The disagreement escalated into a quarrel between the victim and the accused, the official from Talasari police station said.

The cousins and a 53-year-old uncle of the victim later allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Wishes: Hopes for Prosperity, Peace, and Health in 2024 for All.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The three accused were arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant provisions, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)