New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Three men were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 76 lakh, customs officials said on Friday.

A passenger was intercepted by the officials after his arrival from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

He was caught while handing over 14 gold bars, weighing 1.6 kg, to two staff members of Airport Health Organisation (APHO) here, a statement issued on Friday by the customs said.

All three people have been arrested and gold valuing Rs 76.31 lakh seized, it added.

The two contractual staff of the APHO were deployed at the airport for the last two years to handle coronavirus patients and screening of passengers, an official said.

