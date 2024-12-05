Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) Three people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing two on-duty police officers, including an inspector, at Ollur near here on Thursday.

Ollur police station Inspector T P Farsad and Civil Police Officer Vineeth were injured in the attack by a habitual offender, who is involved in 12 criminal cases, police said.

The accused allegedly stabbed the police officers while they were attempting to arrest him.

A police team arrived at Padavara, near Ollur, following an alert about a brawl involving a three-member gang led by a man named Mari (24), a habitual offender facing charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), officials said.

They added that the gang attacked the police team, resulting in injuries to the two officers.

Farsad sustained three stab wounds on his left shoulder while Vineeth was injured in the leg, police said.

The condition of the duo is stable, a senior police officer added.

