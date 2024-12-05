New Delhi, December 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi also congratulated Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

"Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking the oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state," PM Modi wrote in his post on X.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi also attended the swearing-in ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, where Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra alongside Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who assumed the roles of Deputy Chief Ministers. Eknath Shinde Mentions Bal Thackeray, Anand Dighe as He Takes Oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Modi further noted that this team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance. "This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance," the post on X further reads.

"I assure all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in Maharashtra," he added. Meanwhile, hours after taking the oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, Devendra Fadnavis stated that Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar stand firmly with him, and the alliance remains steadfast in its direction and pace, with only their roles have changed.

Addressing a press conference after taking the oath as Chief Minister, Fadnavis said the government would make thoughtful decisions aimed at the betterment of Maharashtra. "In the past two and a half years, we have worked for Maharashtra's development, and we will continue to do so. We will not stop now. The direction and speed remain unchanged, but our roles have shifted. Every decision we make will prioritise Maharashtra's progress. We aim to fulfil the promises outlined in our manifesto," he said.

Earlier in the day, as his first act in office, Fadnavis approved Rs 5 lakh in monetary assistance for a bone marrow transplant patient. "The first decision I signed today was to allocate Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for a bone marrow transplant. The overwhelming mandate we've received carries a weight of expectations and a significant challenge to meet them. Fiscal discipline will be crucial as we implement our ambitious plans," Fadnavis said.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a historic victory, winning 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a significant defeat, with Congress winning just 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) securing 20, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managing only 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)