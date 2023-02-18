Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Three terrorist associates of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's kulgam, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as M Abass Wagay, Gowhar Ahmad Mir and Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, all residents of Shopian.

"During the search operation, police recovered 1 pistol, 2 pistol Magazines and 13 live Pistol rounds," officials said.

"A case has been registered against the arrested terrorist associates under the relevant sections," officials informed further.

Further investigation into this matter is underway, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested six terrorists associated with the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a joint operation with the Army earlier this month.

During the search operation, forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had said, "On the basis of specific information regarding carrying out of subversive activities in Mirhama and Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district, a major breakthrough was achieved by the arrest of six terrorist associates in a joint operation of kulgam police with 9 Rashtriya Rifles while a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered on the instance of the accused."

The security forces recovered a pistol, magazine, 18 rounds, a hand grenade, four UBGL shell, 30 AK 47 rounds, 446 M4 rounds, eight M4 magazines, an AK 47 magazine, an Insas magazine, two mortar shells, a wireless set, four walky talky and other incriminating materials.

During preliminary investigation, J-K Police said it surfaced that the terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across the border via various social media platforms.

Officials said that Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri, one of the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was arrested by Shopian police and Indian Army in a joint operation in January this year.

Police said that Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai had been active since 2017 and is involved in various criminal cases.

On December 31 last year, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh revealed that there are over 100 foreign-based terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP said that the number of terrorists including foreign terrorists, who are active, is over 100. But efforts are underway to bring them down. "These numbers will be in "double digits" soon. (ANI)

