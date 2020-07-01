Srinagar, July 1: At least three people including two CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack on a security forces party in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The militants opened firing on a naka party of security forces in Sopore, resulting in injuries to two CRPF jawans and a civilian, the officials said. Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists Fire Upon CRPF Patrolling Party in Sopore, Some CRPF Jawans, Civilians Injured.

They said the injured have been shifted to hospital while the area has been cordoned off to track down the assailants. Further details are awaited, they added.

