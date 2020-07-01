Jammu & Kashmir, July 1: Terrorists fired upon a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrolling party in Sopore. According to an ANI update, injuries to some CRPF jawans and civilian reported. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has started, according to Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police.

On Tuesday, security forces gunned down two terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The encounter broke out at Waghama area of Anantnag on Tuesday, police said. CRPF Jawan Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag District.

Terrorists Fire Upon CRPF Patrolling Party in Sopore:

Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started: Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police (file pic) https://t.co/uAVm7DG5Bu pic.twitter.com/ZhwoZ5tLUy — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified one of the terrorists trapped in the gunfight as Zahid Daas of Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS), who was also involved in the attack on a CRPF patrol at Bijbehara. Police had also registered an FIR against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).