Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) September 14 (ANI): After the successful conduct of Annual Training Camp (ATC) at T Suntwari, Machil, 3 Jammu and Kashmir Battalion NCC organised a visit of 60 cadets to an Engineer Regiment at Pattan in Baramulla district, informed officials on Monday.

Colonel Emron Musavi, PRO (Defence) Srinagar informed that these cadets belong to schools and colleges of districts of North Kashmir.

"Cadets were given a warm welcome by the unit. They were briefed in general about an army unit. The cadets were introduced to some of the latest equipments," Col Musavi said.

The cadets were also briefed about the types and functions of the equipment used in war by an Engineer Regiment.

Cadets were also taken to the unit archives and given an insight into the unit history and the operations it had earlier participated.

The war trophies and captured weapons were also shown to the cadets. (ANI)

