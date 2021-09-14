Realme is all set to launch the Realme C25Y budget smartphone in India on September 16, 2021. It will be another addition to the budget centric Realme C series. Prices of the phone will be announced at 12:30 pm IST. It will be revealed online via the official website and Flipkart. The update Realme C25Y has been listed on the e-commerce platform revealing a few details ahead of its launch. It will be another budget offering from the Chinese smartphone brand, which is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000. Realme 8i Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Offers, Prices & Specifications.

Not much information is known about the upcoming smartphone. The listing on Flipkart suggests that it will be powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC. It will also get a 50MP AI-enabled primary sensor and a big battery.

A brilliant performer every day! The ultimate entertainer, #realmeC25Y is here to keep you at the edge of your seat. Launching at 12:30 PM on 16th September. #StayTuned#50MPAICameraAllDayPerformance Know more: https://t.co/6DSF4G5JQo pic.twitter.com/omZYWPagHU — realme (@realmeIndia) September 13, 2021

Based on the images available on the e-commerce marketplace, the Realme C25Y will sport a waterdrop-style notch housing the selfie camera. However, the details of the display are not known as of now. At the back, there will be a triple rear camera module housed in a square module. It will also get a circular fingerprint scanner.

When launched, the Realme C25Y will be sold alongside the vanilla Realme C25 and the Realme C25s under the Realme C series lineup. Both Realme C25 and the Realme C25s were introduced at Rs. 9,999. However, the latter recently received a price hike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).