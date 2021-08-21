Awantipora, August 21: Three unidentified terrorists have been neutralised on Saturday in an encounter between terrorists and the security forces in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit; Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Also Read | Onam 2021 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Good Health and Wellbeing to People on Auspicious Occasion of Onam.

"#TralEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," they tweeted.

The search operation is still underway, and further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)