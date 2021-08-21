New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.

