Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) Three boys have been apprehended for the alleged raping an 11-year-old girl in Lucknow's Chinhat area, police said Thursday.

SHO Ajay Narayan Singh said the accused aged 9, 10, and 11 years have been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to the police, the incident happened in January when the three boys lured the victim under the pretense of playing. They then allegedly gang-raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed about the incident to anyone.

"An FIR was lodged on February 1 and the juveniles were apprehended the following day. An investigation is underway," the SHO said.

