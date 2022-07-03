Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): As many as three people died and nine were injured due to lightning in some villages of the Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to Sitapur District Magistrate Anuj Singh, all the injured were rushed to a hospital and all of them are currently out of danger.

"Incident of lightning was reported in some villages of Sitapur district where three people lost their lives and nine were injured. Officials reached the spot and rushed the injured people to a hospital and are out of danger," Singh said.

He also informed that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the deceased's kin.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

