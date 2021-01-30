Gonda (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Three women were killed and two others injured after the tempo in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck here on Saturday, police said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they said.

The tempo was hit by the speeding truck on the Ayodhya-Gonda road near Darjikuan this evening, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Two women died on the spot and another succumbed during treatment at the district hospital. Two other women were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The truck has been impounded, the police said.

