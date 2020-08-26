Ludhiana, Aug 26 (PTI) Three people were killed when a truck rammed into a lorry at GT road near Doraha, about 25 km from here, on Wednesday, police said.

The three included two women who were labourers at a brick kiln in Moga. They were travelling in the back of the lorry, police said.

The accident took place when the driver of the lorry braked and the truck hit it from behind, they said.

