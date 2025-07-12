Meerut, Jul 12 (PTI) Three people died when their motorcycle had a head-on collision with a tractor loaded with bricks near the Rohta block here Saturday, police said.

The collision happened around 7 am when the three were on their way from Meerut to Baraut, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra told PTI.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle was speeding and skidded while negotiating an overtake.

The three died on the spot, police said. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained, police said.

