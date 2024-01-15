Sitapur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Three people died and at least five were injured in a blast in a steam tank at a sugar mill here on Monday, police said.

The blast took place at Jawaharpur sugar mill in the Ramkot police station area when work was going on in the factory, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment while those killed are yet to be identified, police said.

An official statement issued in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Sitapur district magistrate to reach the spot and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

The chief minister also condoled the loss of lives in the incident, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)