New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday noted that institutions such as the Election Commission of India have allegedly been under "sustained pressure" in the last few years, and the people of India deserve a "free and fearless" election.

Taking to X on the occasion of the National Voters' Day, the Congress chief said, "National Voters' Day is a powerful reminder that a nation's future belongs to its people, and that our collective voice can shape our shared destiny. The people of India deserve a free, fair and fearless elections, where clean electoral rolls and level-playing field is the primary requisite. Snatching the "Right to Vote" through Vote Chori and unplanned SIR tarnishes India's long-cherished Democracy"

"In recent times, our institutions like the Election Commission of India, have faced sustained pressure. It is therefore our solemn responsibility to protect their independence and integrity, so that Democracy does not merely survive, but truly thrives," Kharge added in his post.

India observes National Voters' Day on January 25 each year to celebrate democracy and empower every citizen to take part in the electoral process. The day marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on January 25, 1950, under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, according to an official release.

As per a release, the ECI is a pivotal constitutional authority responsible for the control, supervision, and conduct of elections in the world's largest democracy. It has conducted 18 general elections and over 400 State Legislative Assembly elections to date.

According to ECI, the theme of this year's event is "My India, My Vote" and the tagline is "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy". ECI said that President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the function as the Chief Guest.

The main event of NVD is held in New Delhi. As per the ECI, the convention includes the President addressing the event and presenting Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled young electors and honouring electoral officers for their phenomenal work.

The President also presents the Best Electoral Practices Awards in various categories. (ANI)

