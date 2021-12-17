Three-member of drug cartel arrested in Siliguri with 700 grams of brown sugar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI): Three members of an active drug cartel have been arrested in the Siliguri district of West Bengal with brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore, says local police.

"Two women and a man, all part of an active drug carted, are arrested on Thursday," says Siliguri Metropolitan Police official.

Also Read | Gujarat Blast Update: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Panchmahal.

"They were in possession of 700 grams of brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore," an official added.

Further, the investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Refuses To Confirm Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala, Who Gave ‘Skin-To-Skin’ Verdict.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)