DCP of Kanpur, Sanjeev Tyagi speaking to the media in Kanpur on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Three members of the same family were allegedly found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, informed Sanjeev Tyagi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

"Bodies of three family members have been found in a house in Fazalganj police station area in Kanpur. Police's forensic unit, dog squad team and surveillance team are engaged in the investigation," said the DCP.

"Some clues have also been found on the basis of which investigation is being done. The incident will be revealed soon," he added.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

