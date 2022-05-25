Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) The Alwar police in Rajasthan has arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in helping unemployed youths clear various competitive examinations for state jobs by unfair means, an official said on Wednesday.

The police also recovered several incriminating documents including admit cards for various examinations from them and seized cash worth Rs 1.80 lakh, a car and three mobiles from their possession.

The arrested accused included Bhim Singh Meena, 30, apprehended earlier for being involved in the case of the leakage of question papers for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021, they said.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam identified the two other arrested accused as Vinod Kumar Meena, 30, and Rohitash Meena 25.

She said the arrests were made on a tip-off that the trio had promised some candidates to help them clear their ongoing examination for job in the state's electricity department.

They were arrested on their way to Rajgarh from Jaipur in a car, she added.

On checking their car, they were found in possession of Rs 1.80 lakh in cash besides 11 admit cards of various candidates taking the test for appointment as technical assistants in the electricity department, Gautam said.

Mobile phones of all the three accused too were seized.

Admit cards for the examination conducted by the Electricity Department along with those for the Constable Recruitment Examination, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board were also recovered from Bhim Singh's mobile phone, police said.

All three have been arrested and further investigation is going on in the matter.

