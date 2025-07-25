New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Three men were convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a NIA special court in Bengaluru on Thursday in the 2020 KG Halli police station violent mob attack case, an official statement said.

The court also imposed a fine on the convicts -- Syed Ikramuddin, Syed Asif and Mohammed Atif.

On August 12, 2020, an armed mob of around 600-800 agitators tried to break open the gate of the KG Halli police station in Bengaluru and threatened to kill police personnel for preventing them from killing a man who had made some vulgar comments in a Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed, said the statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

During the attack, the three convicts, all supporters of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), set vehicles outside the police station on fire as part of a conspiracy hatched with district leaders of the organisation to spread terror and panic in the society.

The investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from the local police in September 2020, revealed that the trio had also instigated others to join the attack.

The NIA found evidence establishing the commission of a terrorist act by the accused using inflammable substance (petrol) and damage to public and private property to the tune of nearly Rs 14 lakh, the statement said.

The accused were chargesheeted in February 2021 and in June 2025, they had pleaded guilty to all the charges against them, it added.

