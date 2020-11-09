Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) A three-month-old baby died of dengue at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday, state Health Department officials said.

The baby, a resident of Howrah, died after a multi- organ failure due to severe dengue, a doctor said.

"The baby was put on ventilator support for quite some time but the condition did not improve," the doctor at the Institute of Child Health said.

"The baby died after multi-organ failure primarily because of severe dengue," he said.

Till Monday, over three dengue deaths have been reported from West Bengal, officials said.

