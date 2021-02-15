Udhagamandalam, February 15: A three-month old elephant calf, separated from its mother and found with head injuries, died due to dehydration in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district on Monday, forest department sources said.

The calf was found around 8.30 AM was in a highly dehydrated condition, with deep wounds and pus formatin on its forehead, they said. Odisha: Five Elephants Die Within 13 Days in Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary Due to Bacterial Infection.

The veterinarians tried to re-hydrate the calf orally and dressed the wounds and tried to reunite it with the herd. However, it died after a few hours, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)