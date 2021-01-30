Aizawl, Jan 30 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 4,366, an official said on Saturday.

Two fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, while one case was reported from Hnahthial district, he said.

A couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 at a private hospital here through Rapid Antigen Test, while an employee of a construction company, who returned from Jharkhand, was detected through TrueNat test, he said.

The woman patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19, while two male patients were asymptomatic.

The state now has 39 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,318 people have recovered from the virus, the official said.

Nine people have so far died in the state due to COVID-19.

Mizoram has tested 2,05,976 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 734 on Friday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.90 per cent, while the infection rate is 2.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Friday 1,769 healthcare workers were given COVID-19 vaccine, state Health Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

Altogether, 8,497 healthcare workers have so far been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the ongoing vaccination drive, she added.

