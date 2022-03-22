Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) With the addition of three new cases of COVID-19, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,685, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,879, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,449, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

