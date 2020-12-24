Port Blair, Dec 24 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,896, a health department official said on Thursday.

Two new patients have travel history, while one was detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,761, he said.

The Union Territory now has 73 active cases, while 62 people have died so far due to the disease, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,70,661 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.87 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)