Gangtok, Feb 13 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,116 as three more persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.

All the three cases have been reported from East Sikkim district, state's Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 61 active cases, while 96 others have migrated to other states and 5,824 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state so far is 135.

The state has so far tested 76,541 samples for COVID- 19, including 155 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)