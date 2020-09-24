Guwahati, September 23: Three Nigerian nationals were apprehended from Assam's Karimganj district on Wednesday for allegedly entering the country without any valid documents, police said.

During routine checking, police stopped a car coming from Tripura on National Highway 8 at Chuwraibari in the Bazaricherra police station area and detained the three foreigners as they failed to produce their passports and valid documents to enter the country, officials said.

During interrogation, they claimed that they entered India from Bangladesh via Tripura. A case has been registered against the three under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 read with Section 6 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, officials said.

The apprehended Nigerian nationals have been identified as Nnamdi Bernard Nwali, Prince Paul and Eze Collins, they said.

