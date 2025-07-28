Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced the killing of three Pakistan terrorists in an encounter in Srinagar and said kinetic operations have been going on for the past several months in the region to eliminate terrorists.

"This is true — three Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated in the encounter near Dachigam. It is not appropriate for me to give more details; the police will issue a full statement on it," Sinha told reporters at a function here.

He said that for the past several months, the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been conducting kinetic operations.

"Terrorists have been eliminated in these operations, and the media highlights these events more," he said.

The LG further said that several operations save lives but they often do not come into focus. "I congratulate the Army, police, CRPF and all those who were part of this operation from the core of my heart," he said.

Sinha said that terrorism sponsored by Pakistan has inflicted severe atrocities on this land for a long time, "but now our security forces, Army and police will completely destroy them here until we can breathe freely".

