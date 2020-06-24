Lalitpur (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Three people have been killed in two separate accidents in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Two men were killed near Saipura village on Tuesday evening when a car hit a tree and fell into a ditch, they said.

The victims were identified as Gabbar Singh (37) and Jitendra Singh (31), the police added.

The incident took place when they were going from Sonakhedi village to Birdha in the district.

A 55-year-old woman, Tejabai, was killed and two people were injured in an accident in the Naarahat area. The trio were on a motorcycle, which hit a dog and lost control, the police said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, they added.

