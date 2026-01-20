Shares of PNB Bank (NSE: PNB) witnessed a low opening on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, trading at approximately INR 125.94 during the early morning session. The shares of PNB Bank Limited plunged by 1.65% on January 20.
