Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized gutka, a banned product, worth Rs 1.39 crore which was being transported in the city and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said.

The crime branch officials had specific information about the transportation of gutka in Andheri area under D N Nagar police station jurisdiction on Monday.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy Recalls Travelling 11 Hours in Train Without Ticket for Wife Sudha Murty, Says 'I Was in Love'.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the three persons were nabbed after the seizure of gutka, the official said.

The three accused were subsequently produced before a local court which sent them to police custody till Friday, he said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: University Student Hangs Herself to Death in Hostel Room, Records Suicide on Cellphone; Investigation Underway.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)