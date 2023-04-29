Medininagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Three persons, including two women, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday in connection with the murder of a man.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amresh Kumar sentenced Sunil Kumar Singh, Chanda Devi and Anita Devi for killing one Ajit Singh on September 21, 2013.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on Sunil, and Rs 25,000 each on the two women.

They will have to serve additional six months in jail, if they fail to pay the fine.

In the FIR, the victim's family alleged that an altercation broke out between Ajit and Sunil over an issue near Kadhwan bus stand. By the time Ajit's brother Narendra reached the spot, Sunil had opened fire.

Ajit and Narendra were injured in the firing. Ajit succumbed to the injuries at the Medininagar Sadar Hospital.

