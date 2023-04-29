Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was run over by a train on the Nagpur-Delhi route near Nagpur in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased, who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Godhni area in Nagpur.

A case of accidental death has been registered and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, an official said.

