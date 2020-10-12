Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Three members of a family were on Monday booked under Section 151 CrPC after a video of a scuffle between them went viral in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

Three people can be seen in the video throwing earthen pots on each other during their fight in Kothi Gate area.

According to police, the trio is brother and were fighting over a room in their house and action has been taken against them.

"Three brothers entered into a scuffle, in Kothi Gate area today, over their room in thier house. Preventive action has been taken under Section 151 CrPC. They have also been booked under relevant sections," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), SN Vaibhav Pandey said. (ANI)

