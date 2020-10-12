Google recently added a new 'Background Blur' feature in its video conferencing app. Similar to Zoom, now Google Meet also has got the background blur feature. It is important to note that this feature might not be available for everyone as the tech giant has rolled it out only for few eligible devices that meet the technical requirements. The background blur feature in Google Meet is good news for those who use the app a lot for office meetings or for personal use. Google Meet Crosses 10 Crore Downloads Globally on Google Play Store: Report.

So if you fail to find the background blur option, then you just need to wait for it to reach your device. Google recently said that the background blur feature will work within users' Chrome browsers on Windows & Mac desktop devices. According to the company, the background blur feature in Google Meet is available for all G suite customers & users with personal Google accounts. To turn on the blur background feature while in a meeting follow the below steps.

1. Click 'More' on the bottom right

2. Then tap on 'Background Blur'.

Here's how to turn on the background blur feature before a meeting:

1. Go to meet.google.com & then select the meeting.

2. On the bottom right of your self-view, click 'Turn on Background Blur'

3. Then Tap on 'Join Now'

According to Google, blurring background might slow down users' devices & they may want to turn this feature off to allow other apps to run faster on the computer.

