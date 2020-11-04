Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): A 3-year-old child on Wednesday fell into an open borewell in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Tripathi said.

According to ASP, rescue operation underway and Army has reached the spot.

Also Read | Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confident that toddler will be taken out safely.

"Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I'm confident that soon he'll be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | IAF Receives Second Batch of Rafale Fighter Jets, Aircraft Fly Non-Stop For Over 8 Hours to Reach India From France.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)