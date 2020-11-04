New Delhi, November 4: The Indian Air Force (IAF) recieved the second batch of three Rafale combat aircraft on Wednesday. Now, the IAF has eight Rafale jets. The three Rafale aircraft reportedly flew from Istres in France and reached India after three mid-air refuelling en route. The aircraft continued flying for over 8 hours to land in Gujarat's Jamnagar directly from France, showcasing their long-range operational capability. Rafale Jets Conduct 'Familiarisation' Sorties Over Ladakh Amid Standoff With China Along LAC (Watch Video).

"Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France," read a tweet by the IAF. The IAF received the first batch of five Rafale aircraft on July 29 which were inducted on September 10 at Ambala Air Base in the 17 'Golden Arrows' Squadron. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of these aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

IAF Receives Second Batch of Rafale Fighter Jets:

Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 4, 2020

All About Rafale Fighter Jets:

Rafale fighter jet is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.

Rafale is an omni-role aircraft which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie.

The fighter aircraft can carry and launch HAMMER missiles.

Rafale will also be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing their ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.

After the induction of the first batch of Rafale aircraft, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the deal is a game-changer. "I am confident our air force has acquired a technological edge with Rafale," Singh had pointed out.

