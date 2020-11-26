Itanagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,174 on Thursday as 30 more people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 66 more people were cured of the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 11, followed by Lepa Rada (six) and Lower Dibang Valley (three), he said, adding all the fresh infections were detected through rapid antigen tests.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 968 active coronavirus cases, while 15,157 people have been cured of the disease and 49 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 93.71 per cent, he said.

The positivity and fatality rates stand at 6.29 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 645, followed by West Kameng (81) and East Siang (40), he said.

The state has so far tested 3.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,178 on Wednesday, the official said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed satisfaction over the declining number of active COVID-19 cases, and urged everyone to take precautionary measures against the infection.

"The active #COVID19 cases in Arunachal dip below 1000 for the first time in last 3 months. There has been continuous decline in active cases. However, any form of laxity isn't advisable. I urge all to maintain precautions -- wear mask, wash hand & maintain physical distance," he tweeted.

