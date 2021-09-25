Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): At least 30 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 infection at the Army Cantonment in Indore's Mhow area on Thursday.

According to the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore BS Setiya, all the people who are tested positive were vaccinated.

"Of 32 cases tested positive for COVID19 in Indore, 30 samples were tested at Army Cantonment yesterday. They all were vaccinated," Setiya told ANI.

"We are tracing the contact and travel history of the people who are tested positive. They have been isolated in the Army hospital," Sethiya informed.

According to the official data, there are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,81,825, while 10,517 people have succumbed to the infection so far," the official data said. (ANI)

